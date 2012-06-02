* Vast oil, gas deposits coming available as ice melts
* New sea passages opening up for trade
* Environmentalists fear uncontrolled development
By Arshad Mohammed
TROMSO, Norway, June 2 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton sailed on Saturday through a sliver of the
Arctic Ocean, where the world's big powers are vying for vast
oil, gas and mineral deposits becoming available as polar ice
recedes.
Clinton boarded a research ship in Tromso, a Norwegian town
north of the Arctic Circle, to illustrate U.S. interests in a
once inaccessible region where resources are up now for grabs
and new sea routes between Europe and Asia are opening up.
"A lot of countries are looking at what will be the
potential for exploration and extraction of natural resources as
well as new sea lanes," Clinton told reporters after taking a
two-hour boat tour of the local fjord.
In the middle of an eight-day trip to Scandinavia, the
Caucasus and Turkey, Clinton said it was important to agree on
"rules of the road in the Arctic so new developments are
economically sustainable and environmentally responsible."
On a blustery morning under mostly grey skies, Clinton and
Norwegian Foreign Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere stood on the deck
of the "Helmer Hanssen" research vessel and gazed at the fjord's
pristine waters and surrounding snow-covered mountains.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that, beneath its
unspoilt natural scenery, the Arctic holds about 13 percent of
the world's undiscovered conventional oil and 30 percent of its
undiscovered natural gas.
As ice melts with climate change, Arctic sea passages are
also opening for longer periods each year, potentially cutting
thousands of miles off trade routes between Europe and Asia.
Stoere described the Arctic as "a region which used to be
frozen both politically and climatically, and now there is a
thaw."
Key policies governing the Arctic are enshrined in the
United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which the
United States has not ratified.
The Obama administration is making a fresh push to ratify
the treaty, which gives the five coastal Arctic nations rights
to exclusive economic zones 200 nautical miles from their coasts
and lays out how they may claim areas beyond that limit.
Critics of the ratification say it would impinge on U.S.
sovereignty.
Policies are also debated in the Arctic Council, an advisory
body made up of the Arctic coastal states - Canada, Denmark,
which handles foreign affairs for Greenland, Norway, Russia and
the United States - along with Finland, Iceland and Sweden.
Other nations, including China, South Korea and Japan, want
to become permanent observers to the council, illustrating the
region's importance because of its estimated energy resources
and its potential as a new shipping route.
While the cost of energy development could be double those
of conventional onshore resources, that has not stopped the oil
industry's big players from moving in.
Exxon Mobil is working with Russia's Rosneft
to develop blocks in the Kara Sea, off Siberia,
despite the presence of sea ice for up to 300 days a year.
Russia's Gazprom is working with Total
of France and Norway's Statoil on the 4 trillion cubic
metre Shtokman gas field, 550 km offshore in the Barents Sea.
But the rush for oil and gas has brought condemnation from
environmental campaigners who say the rights of local people
could be trampled.
They say more aggressive action is needed on issues such as
fishing quotas and international standards for oil and gas
development to protect the pristine, delicate region.