Feb 8 Canada's Arctic Glacier Income Fund
has settled a class action lawsuit, which was filed by
the troubled packaged ice maker's unitholders, for about $13.8
million.
The settlement, which is subject to the Ontario Court's
approval, will be financed by Arctic Glacier's insurers.
The lawsuit sought damages for investors who acquired the
fund's units between March 2002 and September 2008.
The settlement enables the stricken company to chip away at
the massive debt it racked up battling lawsuits and government
investigations into its practices.
Arctic Glacier's units, which were delisted from the Toronto
Stock Exchange and moved to the smaller Canadian National Stock
Exchange in December, closed at 4 Canadian cents on Wednesday.