DUBLIN, July 17 Irish bottle and packaging maker
Ardagh Group bought Anchor Glass Container Corp for
721 million euros ($881 million)on Tuesday, boosting its
presence in the United States as part of a plan to list there
when market conditions permit.
Ardagh, whose customers include Coca-Cola, Diageo and
Nestle, said it will raise $920 million debt to buy Anchor from
private investment funds managed by Wayzata Investment Partners
and refinance its existing debt.
Ardagh said the purchase of the third-largest glass
container manufacturer in the United States would increase the
size of its glass business almost 50 percent.
"The acquisition is a very significant step in developing
our operations in the U.S. It will result in approximately 25
percent of Ardagh's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) being generated in the U.S.,"
chairman Paul Coulson said.
Founded in Ireland in 1932 and now headquartered in
Luxembourg, Ardagh had planned a U.S. listing in the third
quarter of last year but postponed its IPO due to volatile
market conditions.
The group, which had not indicated how much it planned to
raise in the float, said on Tuesday it was committed to raising
equity as soon as practicable following the closing of the
Anchor Glass transaction and it still planned a public listing.
Standard & Poor's said it might cut Ardagh's B+ long-term
credit rating, given that the new debt needed to fund the deal
would slow the pace of deleveraging.
Ardagh said revenue for the quarter to end-June would be
slightly ahead year-on-year and EBITDA would likely be lower by
a mid-to-high single-digit percentage.