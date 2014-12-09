* Ardagh eyes Verallia but still committed to 2015 IPO

* Bottle and can maker has history of IPO delays

* Payment-in-kind bonds trade down

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Ardagh confirmed on Tuesday that it is monitoring the sale of glass bottle maker Verallia, but added that this would not throw off the timing of its planned equity listing.

The glass bottle and metal can maker has long coveted France's Verallia, having bought Verallia North America (VNA) earlier this year, and on Monday the company's owner Saint Gobain announced it was looking to sell the business.

Any acquisition would run up against Ardagh's plans to go public in the second half of 2015. A the end of May, the company revived its IPO plans, which would allow the highly levered business to pay down some of its substantial debt pile.

"Ardagh will follow the Verallia process with some interest but it will not allow that process to disturb its IPO timeline," a spokesperson for the company told IFR on Tuesday.

A public listing would be the culmination of years of debt-fuelled acquisitions at Ardagh, having raised billions of dollars of high-yield bonds to finance a slew of M&A deals over the past decade.

On an investor call in May, Ardagh's chairman Paul Coulson said the company was not looking to make further acquisitions, but with the caveat that it would look at Verallia if it came on the market, as it "represents the final piece of consolidation within the glass industry."

HISTORY OF DELAYS

While Ardagh has reassured investors that it will not allow a Verallia deal to disrupt an IPO, many bondholders are nervous given the company's history of delaying its listing.

"If they acquired Verallia, then it would definitely delay the IPO once again," said one bond investor.

"The acquisition wouldn't close until late 2015 at the earliest, and it's not safe to assume that EU antitrust authorities wouldn't drag it out."

The company burnt through 8.7m in "aborted IPO costs" in 2010, according to its accounts, and since then it has announced, and then delayed an IPO several times.

After Ardagh acquired Anchor Glass in 2012, it indicated to investors that it was now focused on its listing plans. Mere months later, however, it raised a nearly US$1.6bn-equivalent debt package to buy Verallia North America.

The deal languished in regulatory limbo for over a year, forcing Ardagh to redo the debt financing after making painful concessions to the US Federal Trade Commission.

"They constantly say that this will be the last acquisition they do before an IPO, but there's always another one," said a second bond investor.

Ardagh's deeply subordinated payment-in-kind bonds slumped on Tuesday, as concerns grew that a potential bid for Verallia could derail the IPO.

The US$1.05bn-equivalent PIK bond was priced in early June, a week after Ardagh's announcement of renewed IPO plans, stripping out a 100m dividend for the company's owners. The deal was structured around the IPO, giving Ardagh the option to repay half of the bonds at 102 using proceeds from a listing until the end of 2015.

The 8.375% 2019 euro tranche of the PIK was bid as high as 102 prior to this announcement, according to Tradeweb, but had tumbled to just 98.5 by midday on Tuesday as investors lost their nerve.

A third investor described buying PIKs based on an expected equity take-out as an "age old trap."

"You have to wonder at some point if Ardagh's IPO story is just a useful carrot to raise further debt funding." (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)