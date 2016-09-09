(Refiles to fix typo in para 3)
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - Ardagh pitched upcoming IPO plans to
sell a deeply subordinated payment-in-kind note, and saw strong
demand despite its track record of abandoning listings.
The packaging company sold a Triple C rated
US$1.715bn-equivalent seven-year PIK toggle bond on Wednesday,
split into a euro tranche at a 6.625% yield and a dollar tranche
at 7.125%.
Ardagh's chairman Paul Coulson told investors that the
company will IPO its operating company in the first half of next
year, but will only float around 5% - equating to just
250m-300m.
The listed entity would be one of the companies below the
PIK issuer ARD Finance, most likely Ardagh Finance Holdings SA.
The PIK offering is Ardagh's first to have registration
rights with the SEC, and is set to be filed later this year,
which the company touted as further proof of its intention to
also file IPO documents with the SEC.
But several fixed-income investors said they were not
convinced a listing will actually come to fruition.
"They've been promising an IPO since I started in the
high-yield market more or less," said one. "I've heard them say
the same thing so many times before."
The company has history of stalled IPO plans, having burnt
through 8.7m in "aborted IPO costs" in 2010, according to its
accounts. Since then it has announced, and then delayed, a
public equity market debut several times.
Last year, the company called off plans for an IPO of the
business in favour of a planned New York listing of its metal
can division Oressa. But this too was put on ice in November,
with the company announcing that market conditions were not
suitable.
Peter Schwab, a portfolio manager at Pax World, said the IPO
delays had made it "a little frustrating as a company to
follow".
"They have been talking about it for five years now and
every time the market is difficult, then an acquisition comes
along and they do it," he said.
Ardagh has grown its business through a string of
debt-funded acquisitions, most recently raising US$4.5bn of
bonds in April with US$2.85bn earmarked to fund its acquisition
of a beverage can business disposed of during Ball and Rexam's
merger.
THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT?
Another investor said he was happy to buy Ardagh's bonds
given the company's strong performance and "stable defensive
business", but was not "naive or complacent" on the long-awaited
listing.
"A Q2 IPO would make sense as they want to consummate the
beverage can acquisition and get some full-year numbers behind
them, but who knows what equity market conditions will be like
then," he said, adding that some were also disappointed at how
small the planned IPO would be.
"This business is now generating 1.3bn Ebitda so even 300m
will make quite a small impact from a deleveraging perspective."
He said that changes to the PIK notes' structure from
Ardagh's previous deal indicated that the company may be more
serious about listing, however, even though the deal will hand a
270m dividend to shareholders.
The company's last unsecured PIK raised in 2014 used the
more aggressive pay-if-you-want structure, whereas the new
senior secured deal uses a stricter pay-if-you-can toggle
format. This means Ardagh has to pay the coupon with cash if its
outstanding bonds at Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited (APHL)
have sufficient restricted payment capacity.
And Ardagh increased the deal's size by US$150m to pay down
debt at APHL, which will improve its capacity to pay the PIK
coupon in cash. In contrast, the size of the 2014 deal was
increased purely to boost the dividend paid to owners.
"They seem serious about paying cash, as the longer a PIK
accretes the more it dilutes shareholder value, because it'd
just be rolling up and compounding," the investor said.
Other investors also said Ardagh is running out of
acquisition targets, which have delayed IPOs in the past.
"It seems like the story is coming to its natural end," said
Schwab.
