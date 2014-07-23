BRIEF-Shanghai Guosheng(Group) Assets buys 5.7 pct stake in Shanghai Chinafortune
* Says Shanghai Guosheng(Group) Assets has acquired 5.7 percent stake in the company, raising its stake in the company to 5.7 percent from 0 percent
DUBLIN, July 23 Ardagh Packaging Finance Plc
* announces final results of offer to purchase priority senior secured notes due 2017 and outstanding 7.375 percent first priority senior secured notes due 2017
* Ardagh says has received valid tenders for approximately 83.99 percent of the euro notes outstanding at the commencement of the offers
* Ardagh says has received valid tenders for approximately approximately 95.27 percent of the dollar notes outstanding at the commencement of the offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwanese Banks' SME Exposures https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896401 TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings forecasts in its latest Special Report that Taiwanese banks' SME exposures will rise further, in light of their higher yields and the increasing importance of SMEs' contributions to the economy. Such exposure has the potential to heighten the risk profile of Taiwanese banks if they de