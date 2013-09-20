DUBLIN, Sept 20 Irish glass group Ardagh
on Friday offered to sell significant capacity it
said would allay concerns by U.S. antitrust authorities about
its planned acquisition of a U.S. glass packaging unit from
France's Saint-Gobain.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in early July that it
had filed a complaint aimed at stopping Ardagh's proposed $1.7
billion acquisition of the Verallia North America (VNA) glass
packaging unit, which makes jam jars and drinks bottles for the
U.S. market.
Ardagh said that if the VNA deal went ahead, it would sell
four glass container manufacturing plants to a single buyer.
The manufacturing capacity of new standalone business would
be equivalent to more than Ardagh's existing beer business and
more than VNA's existing spirits business and would more than
overcome any possible regulatory concerns, it said.