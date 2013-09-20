DUBLIN, Sept 20 Ireland's Ardagh Glass
offered on Friday to sell four U.S. plants to
address anti-trust authorities' objections to its planned $1.7
billion acquisition of an American unit from France's
Saint-Gobain.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission in July announced it had
filed a complaint aimed at stopping Ardagh's acquisition of the
Verallia North America (VNA) unit, which makes jam jars and
drinks bottles for the U.S. market.
Ardagh said that if the VNA deal went ahead, it would sell
the four glass container manufacturing plants to a single buyer
to create a "strong, viable competitor for the manufacture and
sale of glass containers in the United States."
A source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters the
four businesses would have combined sales of around $400
million, with around 70 percent of that in beer.
The four plants are Ardagh facilities in Florida and Georgia
and VNA facilities in Illinois and North Carolina.
The manufacturing capacity of the new standalone business
would be equivalent to more than Ardagh's existing beer business
and more than VNA's existing spirits business, the Ardagh
statement said.
"It is very clear that the amended transaction would more
than overcome any possible regulatory concerns," it said.
Saint-Gobain in July said it expected to close the sale by
year-end.
Industry leader Owens-Illinois Inc, Saint-Gobain
Containers Inc and Ardagh dominate the $5 billion U.S. market
for glass containers.
The Federal Trade Commission in July said Ardagh's purchase
of the unit would give the Irish company and Owens-Illinois over
75 percent of the U.S. market for beer and liquor bottles
between them.
A hearing on the merger is due to begin on Dec. 2.