Feb 2 Ardelyx Inc said its experimental drug significantly decreased phosphate levels in chronic kidney disease patients who were on dialysis.

The drug, being co-developed with AstraZeneca PLC, however, led to patients in the mid-stage study having a higher-than-expected rate of diarrhea. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)