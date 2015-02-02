(Adds details, background)
Feb 2 Ardelyx Inc said its experimental
drug "significantly" decreased phosphate levels in chronic
kidney disease patients who were on dialysis.
While Tenapanor, being co-developed with AstraZeneca PLC
, worked better than a placebo in the mid-stage study,
it led to patients having a higher-than-expected rate of
diarrhea, the company said.
Chronic Kidney Disease is characterized by an ever-worsening
loss of kidney function. Kidneys are unable to flush out waste,
resulting in abnormally high levels of phosphate in the blood, a
condition known as hyperphosphatemia.
Hyperphosphatemia has been known to be a cardiovascular risk
factor to chronic kidney disease patients and they often need
complete blood transfusion.
More than 10 percent of adults in the United States may be
suffering from CKD, according to the U.S. Center for Disease
Control and Prevention.
Ardelyx licensed the drug to AstraZeneca in October 2012.
Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca handles the
development costs for tenapanor, while Ardelyx runs the trials.
The drug is also being tested to treat patients with
constipation-related irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx said on
Oct. 1 that the drug achieved its main goal of increasing
patients' bowel movements in a mid-stage study.
Since then, Ardelyx shares has risen 90 percent through
Friday's close of $27.01.
