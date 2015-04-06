(Corrects paragraph 12 and first bullet point to say Ventas
would spin off most, not all, of its portfolio of skilled
nursing facilities. The error also appeared in an earlier
version.)
* To spin off most of its skilled-nursing facilities
* To split Ardent's real estate portfolio from hospitals
* Shares jump as much as 6 pct to $77.34
By Vidya L Nathan
April 6 Ventas Inc, a healthcare real
estate investment trust, is buying Ardent Medical Services Inc
for $1.75 billion to expand its hospitals business at a time
when more Americans are seeking healthcare services under the
Affordable Care Act.
Ventas' shares rose as much as 6 percent on Monday after the
company also said it would spin off its portfolio of skilled
nursing facilities.
Privately held Ardent runs 14 hospitals in the United
States, with most of them in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico -
states where enrollments in federal health insurance programs
have been high.
U.S. hospitals are getting a stronger-than-expected benefit
from an influx of low-income patients whose bills are paid by
the government's Medicaid program.
The $1 trillion U.S. hospital market is also benefiting from
increasing emergency room visits and an aging population, Ventas
said in a statement.
Ventas said the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission has
recommended a 3.25 percent increase in Medicare reimbursement
rates to service providers for acute-care services for fiscal
year 2016.
Nashville, Tennessee-based Ardent's 10 hospitals in Texas,
Oklahoma and New Mexico are expected to account for 6 percent of
Ventas' net operating income after the acquisition, Chief
Executive Debra Cafaro said on a call.
While New Mexico expanded its Medicaid offering to include
Affordable Care Act health benefits, Texas and Oklahoma have
seen higher enrollments even without the expansion.
Under the deal, Ventas will split Ardent's real estate
portfolio from its hospital operations, and sell the hospitals
to a new company owned by Ardent's management and other equity
sources.
Ventas will retain up to 9.9 percent of the new company.
The deal is expected to add 8-10 cents to Ventas' funds from
operations per share in the first year after the transaction
closes. The deal is expected to close in mid-2015.
Ventas, which owns senior housing communities, medical
office buildings and hospitals, also said it would spin off most
of its portfolio of skilled nursing facilities.
The spinoff, which is expected to be completed in the second
half of 2015, will create one of two healthcare real estate
investment trusts focused on running skilled nursing facilities.
The other company is Ensign Group Inc, which spun
off its real estate business to focus on running skilled nursing
facilities.
Ventas' shares were up 5 percent at $77.01 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Simon Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)