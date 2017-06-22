June 23 Australian theme park owner Ardent Leisure Group on Friday forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, due to lower earnings after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.

Four people were killed in October on the river rapids ride at the park, Australia's biggest, on the Gold Coast tourist strip. Earnings and visitor numbers have fallen sharply since.

The company said it expected distribution of 1.0 Australian cent ($0.0075) per stapled security for the second half ending 30 June 2017, bringing the full year distribution to 3.0 cents per security.

The company had a distribution of 12.5 cents per stapled security last year. ($1 = 1.3264 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)