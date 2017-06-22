Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Australian theme park owner Ardent Leisure Group on Friday forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, due to lower earnings after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.
Four people were killed in October on the river rapids ride at the park, Australia's biggest, on the Gold Coast tourist strip. Earnings and visitor numbers have fallen sharply since.
The company said it expected distribution of 1.0 Australian cent ($0.0075) per stapled security for the second half ending 30 June 2017, bringing the full year distribution to 3.0 cents per security.
The company had a distribution of 12.5 cents per stapled security last year. ($1 = 1.3264 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.