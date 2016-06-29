PARIS, June 29 French private equity firm Ardian
said on Wednesday it had raised 1 billion euros in its latest
fundraising round for investments in small and mid-sized
companies in France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria and Spain.
The round involved investors from Europe and Canada, with
the majority of the new funds coming from insurance companies
and pension funds.
"With an initial investment capacity up to 100 million
euros, the team will focus on growth capital and buyout
transactions through majority and minority investments in
companies valued up to 225 million euros," Ardian said in a
statement.
The fund's aim is to identify ambitious companies and help
them expand further beyond their domestic markets.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Clarke)