PARIS, April 19 French private equity firm
Ardian said on Tuesday that it attracted $14 billion of
investment in its latest fundraising round, taking total
secondary market fundraising to $27.4 billion within the last
five years.
The new round involves 180 investors from 26 different
countries, and about a quarter of the fund has already been
invested through six transactions, Ardian said in a statement.
"We can now say that the secondary market has come of age,"
Ardian UK head Olivier Decanniere said. "Private equity has
historically been a non-liquid asset class. Our latest fundraise
confirms the emergence of a liquid secondary market which has
the potential to transform the character of this asset class."
Ardian, which manages or advises on the management of $55
billion in assets, was the private equity investing arm of
French insurer AXA until it was spun off in 2013 in an
employee buyout.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)