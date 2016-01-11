By Leigh Thomas and Arno Schuetze
| PARIS/FRANKFURT
PARIS/FRANKFURT Jan 11 French private equity
firm Ardian is seeking to profit from a shake-up of the oil
industry after raising a record 2.65 billion euros ($2.89
billion) infrastructure fund.
Half of the new fund is targeted at the transport sector and
half on energy as it anticipates low oil prices will trigger
dramatic changes in the oil industry, Ardian head of
infrastructure Mathias Burghardt told Reuters on Monday.
"Oil groups are divesting mid- and downstream assets and we
are ready to invest in some of these, having done two such deals
already," Burghardt said.
"As an indication of the change, Saudi Aramco has announced
(plans) to divest stakes of some oil-related assets and we will
look at them," he said, adding the new fund could invest 20
percent of its money outside Europe.
He said Ardian also had a keen interest in northern Europe,
although it had not yet decided whether to invest in German gas
network operator Thyssengas.
Ardian, which manages or advises on the management of $50
billion in assets, was the private equity investing arm of
French insurer AXA until it was spun off in 2013 in an employee
buyout. It said that the new fund was the biggest ever raised to
invest in European infrastructure and that it brought its assets
under management targeting the sector to $7 billion.
The fund, its fourth focused on infrastructure, attracted
institutional investors from pension funds, insurers and
sovereign wealth funds with locations ranging from Europe to
North America and Asia, Ardian said.
Ultra-low government bond yields mean institutional
investors are being tempted into Europe's infrastructure market
in search of higher and stable long-term returns.
One billion euros of the new Ardian fund have already been
committed, with investments in Italian airport firm 2i
Aeroporti, Repsol's CLH oil transport and storage subsidiary,
Portuguese toll-road operator Ascendi and French oil transport
and storage firm Geosol.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)