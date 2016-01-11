PARIS/FRANKFURT Jan 11 French private equity firm Ardian is seeking to profit from a shake-up of the oil industry after raising a record 2.65 billion euros ($2.89 billion) infrastructure fund.

Half of the new fund is targeted at the transport sector and half on energy as it anticipates low oil prices will trigger dramatic changes in the oil industry, Ardian head of infrastructure Mathias Burghardt told Reuters on Monday.

"Oil groups are divesting mid- and downstream assets and we are ready to invest in some of these, having done two such deals already," Burghardt said.

"As an indication of the change, Saudi Aramco has announced (plans) to divest stakes of some oil-related assets and we will look at them," he said, adding the new fund could invest 20 percent of its money outside Europe.

He said Ardian also had a keen interest in northern Europe, although it had not yet decided whether to invest in German gas network operator Thyssengas.

Ardian, which manages or advises on the management of $50 billion in assets, was the private equity investing arm of French insurer AXA until it was spun off in 2013 in an employee buyout. It said that the new fund was the biggest ever raised to invest in European infrastructure and that it brought its assets under management targeting the sector to $7 billion.

The fund, its fourth focused on infrastructure, attracted institutional investors from pension funds, insurers and sovereign wealth funds with locations ranging from Europe to North America and Asia, Ardian said.

Ultra-low government bond yields mean institutional investors are being tempted into Europe's infrastructure market in search of higher and stable long-term returns.

One billion euros of the new Ardian fund have already been committed, with investments in Italian airport firm 2i Aeroporti, Repsol's CLH oil transport and storage subsidiary, Portuguese toll-road operator Ascendi and French oil transport and storage firm Geosol. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Editing by Alexander Smith)