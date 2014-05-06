LONDON May 6 European private equity firm Ardian is selling its 22 percent stake in French caterer Newrest to Newrest's management, Ardian said on Tuesday.

Ardian said that the stake sale of Newrest, which provides catering for France's high speed trainline SNCF, would be accompanied by a new minority stake purchase in the company from its co-investment arm.

Ardian originally invested in Newrest in 2009. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Kirsten Ridley)