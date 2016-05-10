FRANKFURT/LONDON May 10 French buyout group
Ardian is taking initial steps towards selling German specialty
pharma group Riemser, three people familiar with the matter
said.
Before selling the company, Ardian has approached Riemser
Pharma's lenders about a dividend recapitalisation. That would
typically involve increasing Riemser's debt to pay Ardian a
dividend before it sells the company, the sources said.
Once that is completed Ardian plans to launch the sale
process, probably towards the end of this year, they said. No
bank has yet been mandated to arrange the sale, according to the
sources, who did not wish to be identified because the talks are
private.
Ardian declined to comment.
Riemser Pharma makes drugs to treat cancer, rheumatism, skin
and cardiovascular diseases and generated sales of roughly 100
million euros ($114 mln) in 2014, the latest available figures.
Ardian bought Riemser in 2012 for about 300 million euros or
roughly 11 times the company's core earnings.
Since then, the buyout group has refocused the Germany
company by selling Riemser's dental business and through several
acquisitions that have been incorporated into Riemser, including
Abbey Pharma, a UK-based maker of prescription-free drugs, and
French pharmaceutical company Keocyt.
One banking source said that recapitalisation talks are at
an early stage. "It is what the company wants to do, but it has
not been set in motion," the source said.
The talks could lead to a deal being clubbed together with
existing lenders or lead banks appointed to syndicate the new
debt.
Seven banks - Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank, Deutsche
Bank, GE Capital, HSH Nordbank, ING and UniCredit - provided
club financing to support Ardian's acquisition of Riemser in
2012.
($1 = 0.8786 euros)
