FRANKFURT/LONDON May 10 French buyout group Ardian is taking initial steps towards selling German specialty pharma group Riemser, three people familiar with the matter said.

Before selling the company, Ardian has approached Riemser Pharma's lenders about a dividend recapitalisation. That would typically involve increasing Riemser's debt to pay Ardian a dividend before it sells the company, the sources said.

Once that is completed Ardian plans to launch the sale process, probably towards the end of this year, they said. No bank has yet been mandated to arrange the sale, according to the sources, who did not wish to be identified because the talks are private.

Ardian declined to comment.

Riemser Pharma makes drugs to treat cancer, rheumatism, skin and cardiovascular diseases and generated sales of roughly 100 million euros ($114 mln) in 2014, the latest available figures.

Ardian bought Riemser in 2012 for about 300 million euros or roughly 11 times the company's core earnings.

Since then, the buyout group has refocused the Germany company by selling Riemser's dental business and through several acquisitions that have been incorporated into Riemser, including Abbey Pharma, a UK-based maker of prescription-free drugs, and French pharmaceutical company Keocyt.

One banking source said that recapitalisation talks are at an early stage. "It is what the company wants to do, but it has not been set in motion," the source said.

The talks could lead to a deal being clubbed together with existing lenders or lead banks appointed to syndicate the new debt.

Seven banks - Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, GE Capital, HSH Nordbank, ING and UniCredit - provided club financing to support Ardian's acquisition of Riemser in 2012. ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Hannah Brenton; Editing by Susan Fenton)