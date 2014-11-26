PARIS Nov 26 French private equity group Ardian said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the 65 percent stake in Tunels Barcelona Cadi held by Brazilian bank BTG Pactual for an undisclosed amount.

The stake in Tunels Barcelona Cadi held by Spanish toll-road operator Abertis will remain at 35 percent following this transaction, the statement said.

Tunels Barcelona Cadi comprises two assets under a sole concession agreement with the Catalonian Regional Government until 2037-- Tunel de Vallvidrera and access roads (11.5km) opened in 1991 and Tunnel del Cadi and access roads (28.5km) opened in 1984.

