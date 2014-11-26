(Recasts to add details on purchase, comments throughout)
By Dominique Vidalon and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
PARIS/SAO PAULO Nov 26 Private French equity
firm Ardian SARL will pay 145.5 million euros ($182 million) for
the 65 percent stake in Spanish toll-road operator Tunels
Barcelona e Cadí held by Brazilian investment banking firm Grupo
BTG Pactual SA.
Ardian said on Wednesday that Spanish toll-road operator
Abertis SA, which owns the remaining 35 percent stake
in Tunels, will continue to operate the asset. The two companies
are partners in two similar projects in France and Spain.
Ardian paid the equivalent of 2.46 times the price that São
Paulo-based BTG Pactual paid for the stake in Tunels Barcelona,
the Brazilian investment bank said in a separate statement.
Catalonia's regional government had sold the two assets that
comprise Tunels Barcelona to BTG Pactual and Abertis in 2012
under a concession agreement that expires in 2037.
The acquisition "highlights our strategy of working in
long-term partnerships with major industrial players on
infrastructure," said Mathias Burghardt, head of infrastructure
at Ardian, which is the former private equity arm of insurer AXA
SA and oversees more than $50 billion in assets.
The concession allows for the maintenance and operation of
the 7.2-mile (11-1/2 kilometer) Tunel de Vallvidrera and access
roads opened in 1991, and the 16-mile Tunel del Cadí and access
roads opened in 1984. The deal is subject to regulatory
approval.
The sale of the stake signals a shift in BTG Pactual's
interest in infrastructure projects back to Latin America, where
Brazil, Chile, Peru and others are undertaking massive projects,
Renato Mazzola, the company's head of infrastructure, said in an
interview.
"The deal was opportunistic and it helped us obtain an
important result in a short period of time," Mazzola said.
He added that port, telecommunications and urban mobility
investments present the "best opportunities for new businesses".
BTG Pactual is controlled by Brazilian billionaire financier
André Esteves.
($1=0.8008 euros)
