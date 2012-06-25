BUENOS AIRES, June 25 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said China is interested in buying more corn from Argentina, the world's second-biggest corn supplier, a senior Argentine Agriculture Ministry official told Reuters on Monday.

Wen, who is on an official visit to the South American nation, signed a series of accords after meeting President Cristina Fernandez earlier on Monday. The Argentine farm official, Oscar Solis, gave no further details about any corn export deals with the Asian nation. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Alden Bentley)