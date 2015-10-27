BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would lay off about 80 employees, or 35 percent of its U.S. workforce, as part of a plan to refocus its research and development priorities.
Arena said on Tuesday it would incur restructuring charges of about $3.3 million, primarily in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.