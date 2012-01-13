* To pay 167 mln stg via vehicle Aldersgate
LONDON, Jan 13 British billionaire
businessmen David and Simon Reuben have agreed to buy Arena
Leisure, the operator of seven UK racecourses including
Doncaster and Lingfield Park.
The Reuben brothers will pay 44.25 pence per share via their
investment vehicle Aldersgate, valuing the firm at around 167
million pounds ($255 million), the companies said in a statement
after the market close on Friday.
"The proposed acquisition is a reflection of the board of
Aldersgate's continued confidence in the long term prospects of
British horseracing and racecourses, underpinned by what the
board of Aldersgate believes to be their appeal to both domestic
and international media rights buyers," Aldersgate said.
Horseraces in Arena's portfolio include the world's oldest
classic race the St Leger, as well as races at Royal Windsor.
The company is also expanding in venue catering and will provide
catering for two of the London Olympics 2012 venues.
The Reuben brothers already own Northern Racing, which
operates ten racecourses in the UK.
Arena's shares, which were trading at around 30 pence before
the company announced in June that it was considering a sale,
closed at 38 pence on Friday.