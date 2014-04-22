(Adds executive compensation, more background)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Amrutha Gayathri
April 22 Investment firm Ares Management LP said
on Tuesday its initial public offering is expected to raise up
to $419 million and that its chief executive and co-founder
Anthony Ressler received $138.6 million in pay and dividends in
2013.
The disclosure, made in an update of the Los Angeles-based
firm's IPO registration filing, underscores how even the most
publicity-averse credit investment and private equity firms such
as Ares have to reveal sensitive financial information,
including on their founders, if they wish to go public.
The offering of 18.2 million common units is expected to be
priced between $21 and $23 per unit, the company said in the
filing. Ares will offer 11.36 million common units, while
selling shareholders will offer the rest.
Ares will have a market value of about $4.86 billion at the
high end of the expected range if all the common units
outstanding after the offering are exchanged for newly issued
common units.
In 2013, Ressler, 53, received $15.5 million in
compensation, mostly from performance fees generated from his
firm's funds, and $123.1 million in dividends as a result of his
stake in Ares, according to the filing.
By comparison, already public peer Blackstone Group LP
Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman received $374.5
million in pay and dividends in 2013, Apollo Global Management
LLC CEO and co-founder Leon Black received $369.4
million, KKR & Co LP co-CEOs Henry Kravis and George
Roberts received $161.4 million and $165.5 million respectively,
while Carlyle Group LP founders David Rubenstein, William
Conway and Daniel D'Aniello each received $92.9 million.
Ressler will only sell a small portion of his equity in the
firm and own as little as 30.2 percent of Ares' outstanding
common units following the IPO, Ares said in the filing.
Ressler invested $16.6 million of his own money in Ares'
funds in 2013 and received $15.2 million in the same year as a
result of his personal investments in the firm's funds in
previous years, according to the filing, which does not disclose
how much of that is profit for Ressler.
SHADOW BANKING
Ares is more known for its high-profile leveraged buyouts
such as the $6 billion acquisition of luxury department store
operator Neiman Marcus Inc last year.
Ares had $74 billion of assets under management as of the
end of December, $55 billion of which were in private and public
credit strategies, rather than private equity. It also runs Ares
Capital Corp, the largest among shadow banking vehicles
involved in direct lending known as business development
companies.
Its stronghold in direct lending and wider credit
investments can be traced to the roots of its founders, Ressler,
John Kissick, Bennett Rosenthal and David Kaplan. Ressler and
Kissick worked as bond traders in the 1980s at Drexel Burnham
Lambert, and in 1990 co-founded Apollo alongside Black, Marc
Rowan and Joshua Harris.
At Apollo, Ressler and Kissick led the firm's capital
markets business and in 1997, spun it out into Ares, which
became independent in 2002. Rosenthal joined Ares in 1998 from
Merrill Lynch & Co's global leveraged finance group while Kaplan
joined in 2003 from investment firm Shelter Capital Partners
LLC.
Ares has said it will use proceeds from the offering to
repay debt and to fund growth initiatives. It reported economic
net income of $329 million in 2013, down from $402 million in
2012.
J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch are the lead underwriters
to the offering.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Amrutha Gayathri
in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)