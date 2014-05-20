Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
PARIS May 20 French state-controlled nuclear group Areva is not directly involved in negotiations about the possible sale of the energy unit of Alstom but would be ready to study any possibilities involving Alstom's wind turbines unit, Areva CEO Luc Oursel told a parliament committee.
"Concerning the wind activities, if any opportunities were to arise in the future, and given Areva's ambitions in renewable energy, we would be ready to examine any possibilities," Oursel told a parliament hearing about nuclear energy.
He also said Areva hoped to continue to be working with Alstom on steam turbines, as most of its customers use Alstom turbines to connect to its EPR reactors. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.