PARIS Nov 14 The French government wants former
PSA Peugeot Citroen head Philippe Varin to succeed
Pierre Blayau as the head of the board of state-owned nuclear
group Areva, a source at the economics ministry told
Reuters on Friday.
The source said the government wants Varin to become member
of the Areva board with a view to becoming chairman in a new
executive board that will replace the existing supervisory
board, the source said.
The source said that since Varin is also becoming a board
member at French utility EDF, this will guarantee more
coherence between the strategies of the two state-controlled
firms.
Areva declined to comment.
(Reporting Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Susan Thomas; writing
by Geert De Clercq)