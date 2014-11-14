(Adds quote, detail on new board structure)
PARIS Nov 14 The French government wants
Philippe Varin, former head of PSA Peugeot Citroen, to
take over as chairman of the board at state-owned nuclear group
Areva, a source at the economics ministry said.
Varin has already been named to become a board member at
utility EDF. The source said on Friday that his
appointment to Areva would ensure more coherence between the
strategies of the two state-controlled firms.
On Friday, shareholders of EDF, the world's largest operator
of nuclear plants, will vote on its new board, including Varin.
"The state wants Philippe Varin to enter the board of Areva
with a view to become its chairman," a source close to Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters. He would succeed Pierre
Blayau as head of the board.
Areva, which is 87 percent state-owned, declined to comment.
The source said a new Areva executive board would replace
the existing supervisory board. Areva's supervisory board will
meet by the end of next week to propose a new list of board
members to Areva shareholders, he said.
No date has been set for an Areva shareholders meeting.
The new governance structure is designed to give the
government more say in the firm. Areva will get a new board of
directors and a chief executive, who will replace the current
supervisory board and executive management committee.
Last month, Areva said Chief Operating Officer Philippe
Knoche would serve as chairman and chief executive until its
next general assembly, after the firm's current head Luc Oursel
had decided to step aside for health reasons.
Oursel has run the company since 2011, but pressure has
mounted on him this year as the group struggles to sell new
reactors and suffers under heavy debts.
The planned change in governance followed a scathingly
critical report by the top public auditor of Areva's management
under Oursel's predecessor Anne Lauvergeon, who has denied all
wrongdoing.
