PARIS Nov 26 Debt-laden French nuclear group Areva's supervisory board on Wednesday put interim chairman and chief executive Philippe Knoche on a list of members of an executive board under a proposed new governance structure, clearing the way for his appointment as CEO next month.

The name of former Peugeot chief executive Philippe Varin, set to become chairman, was also on the list. Varin will also join the existing board with immediate effect, the statement said.

Varin's early arrival will allow the company, saddled with a multibillion euro debt burden, costly delays at a project in Finland and a lack of orders for new plants, to analyse the company's situation and "develop the recovery measures that are necessary today," the statement said.

Other proposed board members included Bernard Bigot, outgoing head of the CEA, the French state nuclear agency, Sophie Boissard, Claude Imauven and Pascale Sourisse.

Areva said Christian Masset and Denis Morin were also named at the request of the French government.

Areva also said it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Jan. 8 to vote on the new governance structure at the 87-percent state-owned group.

The French government, frustrated by its lack of control over the loss-making firm, is replacing Areva's supervisory board with an executive board, which will be chaired by Varin.

Last week Areva suspended its 2015 and 2016 financial targets. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Andrew Callus)