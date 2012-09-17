LONDON, Sept 18 French nuclear reactor maker
Areva and engineering consultancy Atkins have set up
a joint venture to bid for decommissioning contracts in
Britain's nuclear sector, the companies said on Tuesday.
AREVA-ATKINS Partnership UK will be based in Warrington,
northwest England, and seek to secure subcontractor work with
companies appointed to manage sites owned by Britain's Nuclear
Decommissioning Authority (NDA).
"This will enable us to put our proven technology to use in
meeting the challenges of UK decommissioning and strengthen
Areva's footprint in the country," said Dominique Mockly, Areva
executive senior vice president.
The companies declined to comment on how much money they had
already invested in the joint venture.
Areva's European Pressurised Water Reactor (EPR) is planned
to be built in Britain as part of EDF's Hinkley Point C nuclear
station in Somerset, southwest England.
Atkins has previous experience in UK nuclear work, such as
the decommissioning of a storage pond at the former Sellafield
nuclear plant.