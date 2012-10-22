UPDATE 2-In shadow of deadly attacks, British election campaign resumes
* Polls show May's election gamble may be in doubt (Adds London police chief)
PARIS Oct 22 French nuclear group Areva is in exclusive talks with French investment fund Astorg to sell it its U.S. radioactivity measurement unit Canberra, French daily Les Echos reported.
The paper, which cited sources close to the talks, said on Monday the negotiations valued the business at 310-350 million euros ($404-$456 million), or 10 times Canberra's recurring operating profit.
It said an agreement could be reached within 4-5 weeks.
The sale is part of Areva's plan to offload non-strategic assets.
Areva was not available to comment. ($1 = 0.7674 euro) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Polls show May's election gamble may be in doubt (Adds London police chief)
June 5 Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday, taking a breather after hitting fresh 23-month intraday highs, with investors awaiting Chinese economic data for May and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later this month.