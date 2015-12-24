India cool on Beijing summit as "Silk Road" stirs unease
* Some 29 leaders, other top officials to attend Beijing event
PARIS Dec 24 French nuclear group Areva said on Thursday it had chosen an offer from U.S Mirion and private equity firm Charterhouse to buy Canberra, its nuclear instrumentation and measurement business.
Areva said the aim was to complete the sale process by the end of 2016, without providing further details.
The sale of Canberra is part of an overhaul loss-making Areva, with utility EDF poised to buy its nuclear reactor business.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Some 29 leaders, other top officials to attend Beijing event
VIENNA, May 12 Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz called on Friday for a snap parliamentary election but stopped short of saying he would take over as head of the conservative party in the coalition government and force that move.