PARIS, April 1 The French government is considering the possibility that French power utility EDF should take control of struggling state-controlled group Areva's nuclear reactors business, Areva's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The comment from Philippe Knoche to France's upper house of parliament went beyond the prospect of EDF taking a stake in the business, which has been mooted by Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.

Asked whether it was true that EDF could take a majority stake, Knoche said: "There is the solution you describe, but there are also others. He said the situation needed to be further analysed in the context of "industrial and financial constraints."

Both companies are state-controlled.

