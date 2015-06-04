(Adds detail on strategy, nuclear fuel business)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, June 4 France's Areva faces an uncertain
future as a specialised nuclear fuel supplier, as a state rescue
moves its core nuclear reactor activities to its utility
customer EDF.
Shares in the state-owned firm briefly rose
almost 6 percent on Thursday after the government said late on
Wednesday it would recapitalise Areva and approved EDF's
plan to take over Areva's reactor unit.
The government plan unwinds Areva's much-vaunted model of an
integrated nuclear group that mines and enriches uranium,
produces nuclear fuel, builds reactors and recycles spent fuel.
Created fifteen years ago from the nuclear fuel group Cogema
and reactor builder Framatome, Areva had ambitions to sell as
many as 16 of its massive EPR reactors to energy-hungry
developing countries.
But it has not sold a reactor since 2007 and the four it did
sell have been plagued by delays and cost overruns. More than
two decades after it was designed, not a single EPR is in
operation today.
Still, the French government said it hopes an EDF-led
nuclear industry could win the export contracts that have proved
so elusive for Areva.
"The French camp must work together abroad," Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron told France Info radio on Thursday.
In light of French President Francois Hollande's pledge to
reduce French power generation's reliance on the atom to 50
percent by 2025 from 75 percent, and with EDF banking on
extending the life of its 58 reactors by at least 10 years,
Areva has no market at home.
The only way for France to keep its nuclear industry alive -
and the more than 200,000 jobs it provides - is to export. Hence
the government support EDF enjoys for its project to build EPRs
at Hinkley Point in Britain.
Keeping its nuclear industry alive is also crucial if France
wants to be able to replace its first ageing reactors in a
decade or so.
Nuclear energy is broadly accepted by the French population
and backed by its main political parties. France is also a
leading supporter of research into fourth-generation reactors,
on which it spends hundreds of millions of euros.
Areva's first chief executive Anne Lauvergeon, whose
strategies have been widely criticised, described Areva's
strategy as the "Nespresso" model, under which it would sell
reactors with a modest margin but earn big on the nuclear fuel -
the coffee - it would sell to captive customers.
But the EPR, designed with Germany's Siemens, turned out to
be too big, too complex and too expensive for the emerging
markets where the growth in nuclear is, as most developed
nations now focus their energy investments on renewables.
Already weakened by a massive loss on an African uranium
mining investment gone awry and billion-dollar writedowns on its
fixed-price Finnish reactor, Areva did not have the financial
reserves to outlast the order drought caused by the 2011
Fukushima disaster.
Four years of losses have eaten up the last of its equity
capital and left Areva virtually bankrupt, protected only by its
state shareholder, which owns 87 percent.
Luc Oursel, who briefly ran Areva after Lauvergeon, said
Areva's integrated model was what had kept it alive, as
maintenance services and fuel sales to the world's more than 400
reactors made good the money lost building reactors.
Last year Areva earned 3.1 of its 8.3 billion euro turnover
from reactors and services, with 1.3 billion coming from uranium
mining, 2.2 billion from enrichment and fuel, and 1.5 billion
from spent fuel reprocessing.
Much diminished without the prestigious but risky reactor
unit, a fuel-focused Areva will still have sales of around 5
billion euros and a huge order book.
Despite losing nearly five billion euros last year, the firm
had orders worth more than five years' sales, mainly due to its
fuel operations.
The government has given EDF and Areva a month to sort out
crucial details.
Banking, industry and government sources told Reuters that
Areva might keep a 25 percent stake in its former reactor
business, and that gas utility Engie may want to buy
Areva's international reactor maintenance services.
A source familiar with the situation said that the closing
of the deal would take between 12 and 18 months.
