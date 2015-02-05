* Areva may set up JVs with EDF for exports, fuel recycling
* Areva could become nuclear holding company with partners
* Consensus growing that Areva, EDF future closely linked
* Source confirms reports on planned 1 bln euro cost cuts
By Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, Feb 5 France's Areva is
drafting a plan to let utility EDF take a stake in some
of its units, giving the indebted nuclear group a capital boost
and strengthening the link between the two firms, a source
familiar with the situation said.
The source told Reuters that as part of the new strategy,
Areva's new management will present on March 4, the firm is
considering setting up joint ventures with EDF to export nuclear
reactors and for the treatment and recycling of nuclear fuel.
"This scenario should be a major element of the plan," the
source said, adding there was a growing consensus that Areva's
future will be closely linked to that of EDF.
The project would allow EDF to inject capital into Areva,
and let Areva share risk and investments with EDF, which
accounted for 30 percent of Areva's sales in 2013.
Areva had net debt of 4.7 billion euros on June 30, 2014 and
its bonds were downgraded to non-investment grade late last
year.
The two publicly owned firms - the state has 87 percent of
Areva and 84.5 percent of EDF - already have a tight bond after
Areva Chairman Philippe Varin was made a board member of EDF
late last year.
EDF said last month its new CEO Jean-Bernard Levy is in
talks with Chinese utilities CGN and CNNC about developing new
nuclear power plants in China, which would pave the way for
cooperation between EDF, Areva and their Chinese partners to
develop a new reactor model.
The source said Areva's new strategy could be to lodge some
of its activities in separate legal entities in which outside
investors could take a stake, with Areva becoming a holding
company that manages its subsidiaries with its partners.
Areva, EDF and state holding company and Areva shareholder
APE declined comment.
In 2011, the government allowed Areva to set up a separate
subsidiary for its mining business, with a view to let EDF and
foreign investors take a stake, but no deal was concluded and
Areva remains the sole owner of the unit.
The source also confirmed French press reports that Areva
planned an additional one billion euros in cost cuts over the
next three years. He said this would include cuts in staff
costs, savings on purchasing and lower investments.
(Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard and Geert De Clercq;
writing by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)