* Areva may set up JVs with EDF for exports, fuel recycling
* Areva could become nuclear holding company with partners
* Consensus growing that Areva, EDF future closely linked
* Source confirms reports on planned 1 bln euro cost cuts
By Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, Feb 5 France's Areva is
drafting a plan to let utility EDF take a stake in some of its
businesses, giving the indebted nuclear group a capital boost
and strengthening the link between the two firms, a source
familiar with the situation said.
The source told Reuters that as part of a new strategy to be
presented by Areva's new management on March 4, the company is
considering setting up joint ventures with EDF to export nuclear
reactors and for the treatment and recycling of nuclear fuel.
"This scenario should be a major element of the plan," the
source said, adding there was a growing consensus that Areva's
future will be closely linked to that of EDF.
Areva's nuclear reactor sales have slumped partly as a
result of governments turning against nuclear power in the
aftermath of Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011.
Areva has made losses in the past 3 years, pays no dividend,
and its shares, down 52 percent over the past 12 months, are the
worst performers in France's SBF 120 index.
The firm had net debt of 4.7 billion euros on June 30, 2014
and its bonds were downgraded to non-investment grade late last
year.
Under the new plan, EDF could inject capital into Areva, and
let Areva share risk and investments with EDF, which accounted
for 30 percent of Areva's sales in 2013.
The two publicly owned firms - the state has 87 percent of
Areva and 84.5 percent of EDF - already have close links after
Areva Chairman Philippe Varin was made a board member of EDF
late last year.
EDF said last month its new CEO Jean-Bernard Levy is in
talks with Chinese utilities CGN and CNNC about developing new
nuclear power plants in China, which would pave the way for
cooperation between EDF, Areva and their Chinese partners to
develop a new reactor model.
The source said Areva's new strategy could be to put some
activities in separate legal entities in which outside investors
could take a stake, with Areva becoming a holding company that
manages its subsidiaries with its partners.
Areva, EDF and state holding company and Areva shareholder
APE declined to comment.
In 2011, the government allowed Areva to set up a separate
subsidiary for its mining business, with a view to let EDF and
foreign investors take a stake, but no deal was concluded and
Areva remains the sole owner of the business.
The source also confirmed French press reports that Areva
planned an additional one billion euros in cost cuts over the
next three years. He said this would include cuts in staff
costs, savings on purchasing and lower investments.
Areva employs 45,000 people, of which 65 percent are in
France.
The move to a holding-company-style structure and the entry
of EDF could herald a change to Areva's long-held business model
of an integrated nuclear group offering a range of services to
utilities from nuclear fuel to reactors and recycling.
But a Paris-based analyst said Areva might have few other
options, as the cash-strapped French state is not eager to
inject new funds. Legal uncertainty about damages claims between
Areva and its Finnish customer Teollisuuden Voima make it very
hard to value the stock and raise new capital, the analyst said.
The Finnish nuclear group has made a 1.8 billion euro ($2.06
billion) claim against Areva over delays and cost overruns at
the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear plant.
The Areva-led consortium has made a 2.7 billion euro
compensation claim against Teollisuuden Voima, owned by Finnish
firms including Fortum, UPM-Kymmene and
Stora Enso, with the International Chamber of
Commerce's arbitration court.
Areva, which has a market value of 3.7 billion euros, warned
on Monday it would book major new writedowns and provisions in
its 2014 results.
($1 = 0.8744 euros)
