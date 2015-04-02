BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 2 French nuclear group Areva and power group EDF will present concrete proposals in the coming weeks about possible tie-ups following a request for closer cooperation by the government, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.
"There are industrial options, there are options involving stakes, including tie-ups," he told BFM Business on Thursday.
"They are looking at them. It doesn't concern all of Areva ... it only concerns the reactor part. In the coming weeks, we will have concrete proposals which form part of Areva's recovery."
The head of state-owned Areva said on Wednesday that the government was considering the possibility that EDF take control of Areva's nuclear reactors business.
Macron declined to be drawn on particular options. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.