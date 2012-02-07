PARIS Feb 7 Nuclear reactor maker Areva is close to clinching a long-term uranium supply deal with French state-owned nuclear power producer EDF, Areva's Chief Executive Officer Luc Oursel said on Tuesday.

"This contract represents significant amounts of uranium," Oursel said on the sidelines of a renewable energy conference, without giving details.

Asked if Areva was close to a deal with EDF, Oursel said: "Close".

(Reporting By Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Muriel Boselli)