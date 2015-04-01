* Areva camp says intermediate award possible in coming
months
* TVO downplays prospect of that, says may raise its claim
* Arbitration case complicates Areva's partner search
* Areva makes no provisions based on defence team's
confidence
* Areva team led by lawyer who won record claim for Yukos
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, April 1 A legal battle between
Franco-German nuclear consortium Areva-Siemens and its Finnish
customer Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) involving billions of euros in
damage claims over a reactor project could see a breakthrough
this year, sources close to Areva said.
Years of delays and cost overruns at the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear
plant Areva and Siemens are building in Finland have
developed into a bitter row between supplier and customer. An
arbitration case was initiated by Areva-Siemens in 2008.
For its part, TVO has played down the likelihood of an
intermediate ruling this year, and said it may even increase its
claim. All sides agree a final settlement is years away.
But Areva sources say arbitrators at the International
Chamber of Commerce (ICC) could rule on some areas of the
dispute in coming months.
"There could be a partial and intermediate award in the
coming months," a source close to Areva said.
That could offer a pointer towards the final outcome and
clarify the financial position of loss-making Areva.
Areva was tipped into crisis after the 2011 Fukushima disaster
led to an industry downturn, and strategic errors left it
searching for a partner to restore its balance sheet.
Separately, a senior legal source in the Areva camp said
there could be a partial ruling about certain issues in the case
later this year. The source would not give any more precise
timing or say which issues there could be rulings on.
But TVO Deputy Chief Executive Risto Siilos insists "the big
picture in the arbitration is that it could take several years
until a final decision is made about the plant's delay and
costs."
"There is nothing in our sight for the near term that would
have a major impact to this," he said, adding "it is totally
possible that TVO will update its claims during the
arbitration".
In October, Areva and Siemens raised their claim against TVO
to 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) from 2.6 billion after TVO
raised its counter-claim to 2.3 billion euros from 1.8 billion.
The claims make it hard to value 87 percent state-owned
Areva - which posted a 4.8 billion euro loss for 2014 - and
complicates a possible alliance between the group and utility
EDF.
Areva too has room to revise its 3.5 billion euro claim
upwards, as the existing amount only relates to events up to
June 2011, but the firm declined to comment on that possibility.
TVO's claim covers the period up to the end of 2018.
BUILDING COSTS BALLOON
Eager to sell the first of its new EPR reactor model,
Areva's former chief executive Anne Lauvergeon had offered TVO a
turnkey contract for a fixed price of 3 billion euros. But
building costs have ballooned to nearly 9 billion euros, and
Areva argues TVO's inflexibility is partly to blame.
TVO - whose owners include paper companies UPM
and Stora Enso as well as utility Fortum -
said its demands are based on its view that planning and
execution at Olkiluoto 3 have not been sufficient to keep the
project on schedule.
New Areva Chief Executive Philippe Knoche, who ran the
Olkiluoto 3 project from 2006 to 2009, told parliament in March
that a final ruling is several years away.
This could be well after 2018 - when the reactor is expected
to come on stream after a delay of nearly a decade. Construction
started in 2005.
For Areva, an intermediate ruling that goes its way could
support its decision not to provision for TVO's claim. The legal
source said the Areva defence team's written assessment of the
case provides the legal base for Areva and its auditors to not
book provisions for the claim.
In July 2012, the ICC's Court of Arbitration handed down a
first partial judgment, ordering TVO to release 100 million
euros owed to the Areva-Siemens consortium, which Areva said was
withheld in contravention of contractual provisions.
Areva's legal team is led by Shearman & Sterling's Emmanuel
Gaillard, who won a record $50 billion for shareholders of
former Russian oil firm Yukos in a The Hague arbitration court
case against Russia.
($1 = 0.9316 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; editing
by Susan Thomas)