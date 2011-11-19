FRANKFURT Nov 19 French nuclear group Areva will be cutting 1,300 jobs in Germany in reaction to the German government's decision to shut all nuclear reactors by 2022, a German magazine said on Saturday.

Areva will anounce details of its plan on December 13, Der Spiegel said, without citing its sources.

It said a spokesman for Areva declined comment to Der Spiegel.

French newspaper le Figaro reported last month that Areva would cut 3,000-4,000 jobs as part of a strategic review the French nuclear group has concluded after the Fukushima distaster in Japan hit worldwide nuclear projects.

Der Spiegel said Areva was planning to cut more than 20 percent of the estimated 5,700 positions in its German headquarters in Erlangen as well as other facilities.

It added that two of its plants would also be completely shut down.

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Additional reporting by Nicholas Vinocour in Paris)