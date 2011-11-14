PARIS Nov 14 French nuclear reactor builder Areva should achieve a double-digit operating margin by 2015 -- at the latest -- French finance minister Francois Baroin wrote in a letter in August to the state-controlled group.

Areva is expected to lay out a new strategy and financial goals on Dec. 13 after the nuclear disaster in Japan led it to drop its previous targets in May and it posted lower first-half profits as some power suppliers cancelled orders.

The letter, obtained by French internet news publication Owni, was dated Aug. 8 and addressed to Areva Chairman Jean-Cyril Spinetta.

"The board of directors should endeavour to meet its objectives for 2012 and to have an operating margin of two figures as soon as possible, and in any case by 2015 at the latest," Baroin wrote in the letter.

That would be a substantial jump from Areva's first-half operating margin of 1.6 percent.

The nuclear disaster in Fukushima in March has led some European governments like Germany, Belgium and Switzerland to cut back or abandon their dependence on nuclear energy.

Founded in 2001, Areva is 90-percent held by the French state.

"This letter dates several months back," an Areva spokeswoman said. "It is part of normal exchanges between the state, which owns 87 percent of Areva and its supervisory board chairman."

At the French finance ministry no one was immediately available to comment.

Days before the Fukushima disaster, Anne Lauvergeon in June, who headed the group before she was ousted, forecast for 2012 revenues of 12 billion euros, a double-digit operating margin and significantly positive free operating cash flow.

Areva is the world's largest builder of nuclear reactors and represents a bid by France to capitalize on its atomic energy expertise by selling it abroad. Europe's second-largest economy gets some 80 percent of its power needs from its 58 reactors.

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Additional reporting by Muriel Boselli and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jon Loades-Carter)