PARIS, Nov 21 France's Areva (AREVA.PA) denied
a report by Agence France Presse that said the state-owned
nuclear reactor maker was planning over 1,000 job cuts in
France as part of a strategic overhaul under new management.
The company's one-line statement on Monday came shortly
after French Industry Minister Eric Besson also ruled out the
prospect of Areva job cuts in France, the world's most
nuclear-dependent country and one that is entering a crucial
election year in 2012.
"Areva categorically denies the information in today's AFP
article regarding job cuts in France," said the company.
Areva has been reviewing its investments since the
Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan shook confidence in the
industry. New Chief Executive Luc Oursel is expected to unveil
his new strategy in mid-December.
AFP's report, which cited unnamed sources, said that Areva
would cut between 2,700 and 2,900 jobs as part of a strategic
plan to save at least 500 million euros ($673.4 million) in
costs per year, with over 1,000 staff cuts seen in France.
The report also said Areva would slash investments through
2016 by 40 percent and sell assets including its 26 percent
stake in mining group Eramet.
"No job cuts in France are expected at Areva," Besson said
in an emailed statement to Reuters.
The AFP report said there would be 1,300 job cuts in
Germany. It also said that while no plants would be closed in
France, there would be closures of two sites in the United
States and one in Belgium.
Welcoming Areva's denial of the report, French Finance
Minister Francois Baroin said he would meet with Oursel on
Tuesday to stress that jobs should not be put on the line as
the company strives to meet government-imposed profitability
targets.
"In the current climate, Francois Baroin would like Areva
to make efforts to keep jobs in France," the statement said.
With the number of unemployed people in France at an
11-year high, President Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative
government is eager to avoid big job cuts as he faces a tough
battle for re-election in April 2012.
Sarkozy said on Thursday that PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA)
had pledged not to go ahead with a plan to lay off workers in
France after union officials had said that the French carmaker
was planning to cut 5,000 jobs in France. [ID:nL5E7MH2QZ]
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Lionel Laurent and Leigh
Thomas; Editing by Gary Hill)