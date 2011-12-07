PARIS Dec 7 French nuclear reactor maker Areva could announce a one-time charge of around 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) linked mainly to asset write-downs when new Chief Executive Luc Oursel unveils a fresh strategy early next week, French newspaper Les Echos reported.

The charge will lead to a net full-year loss for the first time since 2001, the newspaper reported in a preview of its Thursday edition, without citing its sources.

A spokeswoman for Areva declined to comment on the article.

Areva is expected to lay out a new strategy and financial goals on Tuesday after the nuclear disaster in Japan led it to drop its previous targets in May and it posted lower first-half profits as some power suppliers cancelled orders.

Les Echos added that the charge was a way for Oursel to draw a line under the tenure of his predecessor, Anne Lauvergeon.