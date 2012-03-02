* Areva sticks to partnerships in mining projects

* Mining deal with EDF on Imouraren in Niger

* Asset sales on track

By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, March 2 Areva will not open up its recently created mining division to outside investors and will instead continue to have mining partnership agreements, the head of the French state-controlled nuclear power contractor said on Friday.

"There won't be any opening up of the capital of mining," Chief Executive Luc Oursel said at a conference call held the day after the announcement of its annual results.

Last month Areva announced a partnership with EDF whereby the French utility will take a stake in the specific development of Areva's Imouraren uranium mine in Niger in return for a share in future production.

Areva already supplies EDF, the world's biggest producer of nuclear power, with nearly 40 percent of its annual uranium needs.

Relations between the two groups have improved since Luc Oursel took over as chief executive of Areva from Anne Lauvergeon last year following project delays, a landmark contract failure and public disputes with EDF chief Henri Proglio.

Uranium production from Imouraren is now expected to get underway in 2014 after delays caused by kidnappings of foreign workers in the country's north, Niger's mines minister said last week. The mine was meant to start producing in 2012.

Areva on Thursday reported it made a net loss of 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in 2011 due to a well-flagged charge to cover project delays and cancelled orders after Japan's nuclear disaster.

The company also said it was well on track to meet its asset disposal plan that should exceed 1.2 billion euros by 2013 but declined to say if it would increase the target.

It is close to selling its 26 percent stake in mining company Eramet to the French state investment fund FSI for 776 million euros, although FSI will pay for the stake with shares, the chief executive of French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations, which controls 51 percent of FSI, said in a radio interview on Friday.

Areva also announced on Friday the sale of its entire 27.94 percent stake in the Millennium mining project in Canada to local uranium miner Cameco Corp for C$150 million, or about 112 million euros.

Shares in Areva, which is 87 percent held by the French state, were up 5 percent at 20.1 euros by 1300 GMT. ($1=0.7501 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)