By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Dec 13 Areva will cut investments and sell assets to shore up its balance sheet as the world's biggest nuclear reactor builder tries to weather a plunge in demand in an industry still reeling from Japan's Fukushima disaster.

Laying out a new five-year plan on Tuesday, the company's Chief Executive Luc Oursel said the group aimed to cut costs by at least 1 billion euros by 2015, sell more than 1.2 billion euros of assets in the next two years and limit investments by roughly a third to 7.7 billion euros until 2016.

The company announced on Monday it expected an operating loss of 1.4-1.6 billion euros this year.

However Oursel shrugged off the worst industry predictions, saying its new generation reactors -- constructed to new safety standards in the wake of the March catastrophe -- were still in demand from customers seeking to upgrade.

"Some say that the nuclear market has stopped. I want to say it's quite the contrary," Oursel told investors nearly six months to the day after his appointment at the helm of the group, which is 87-percent held by the French state.

Oursel was appointed after the Fukushima accident forced Areva to drop its financial goals, the final straw for the French government after a string of setbacks for former CEO Anne Lauvergeon including project delays, cost overruns and a public spat with electricity giant EDF.

Governments in Germany, Italy and Switzerland have turned their backs on nuclear power after the Fukushima plant was hit by equipment failure, nuclear meltdown and release of radioactive material following an earthquake and tsunami.

Germany's decision to close all of its reactors by 2022 prompted Areva to announce up to 1,500 job cuts in the country.

Areva also faces potential problems in its domestic market, where nuclear energy has become a key theme in next year's presidential elections. Socialist candidate Francois Hollande has struck a deal with the Green party to cut the country's dependence on nuclear power to 50 from 75 percent if he is elected and shut 24 out of 58 reactors run by EDF.

Standard & Poors said last month that credit ratings of both companies could be affected if Hollande won the elections and carried out the decision. France takes up 39 percent of Areva's sales in 2010 and a quarter of EDF's revenues.

Oursel said on Tuesday that Areva expects to win 10 new orders for the new-generation EPR pressurised water reactors between 2012 and 2016, on top of four similar reactors already under construction in Finland, France and China.

While Areva's expected EPR contract wins would entail an average of two a year, some analysts believe it will take at least two years for fresh EPR sales to come through, seeing most of the orders by 2015 and 2016.

"It remains to be seen when the sale of new reactors will pick up again," a Paris-based analyst said. "It's good to have upstream (mining) and downstream (nuclear waste) businesses which are continuously there but ultimately the improvement of EBITDA will come from new sales of EPRs."

Areva expects core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow to 705 million in 2012 from 240 million euros this year, and to exceed 1.25 billion in 2013.

It also hopes to win 35 percent of the available market for safety enhancement works following Fukushima, which Areva estimates to be worth 35 billion euros over ten years.

Booming demand for electricity due to a growing world population and needs in rapidly emerging markets like China and India is countering worries about nuclear power elsewhere.

That said, Areva has struggled to capitalise on positive news: two of the EPR reactors being built in France and Finland have been plagued by cost overruns and delays.

The start up of the 1,600 megawatt plant Olkiluoto 3 in Finland could be delayed by another year, having been delayed already from 2009, taking the total bill to 6.6 billion euros, more than double the original.

Oursel said that the lessons learned from the projects would serve in the future.

Shares in Areva, which have fallen 47 percent so far this year, were up 1.5 percent at 19.48 euros by 1348 GMT.

MINING PROBLEMS

Areva announced on Monday it was taking 2.4 billion euros ($3.12 billion) of charges this year -- mainly linked to impairments of property and equipment at its UraMin unit's mining operations in Africa.

Areva said it would look into the conditions of acquisition and further operations of UraMin and cut the estimated amount of uranium reserves at its Trekkopje mine in Namibia.

The company is looking for partnerships for its mining division, which explores, extracts and processes uranium ore and represents 12 percent of 9.1 billion euros in total 2010 sales, but Oursel said that no talks were taking place at the moment.

He pointed out that Areva would want to retain majority control of the division and keep it as part of its one-stop-shop approach in providing nuclear services across the entire chain, from mining uranium to treating nuclear waste.

Oursel wants management to work on improving the company's profitability and the balance between its investments and the cash flow to be generated from them.

He has been critical of the way Areva financed its expansion saying that out of the 10 billion euros it invested in the past years, it could only finance about a third itself with the rest coming from a capital increase and taking on more debt.

In France, salaries will be frozen next year, with board members having decided to give up their 2011 bonuses, in line with demands from the government, its top shareholder.

"Despite the heavy financial impact ... the cost cuts, asset sales and investment reductions should allow to improve the group's financial situation," CM-CIC Securities wrote in a research note.