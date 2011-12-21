PARIS Dec 21 French prosecutors are
probing allegations of spying by private investigators looking
into the business affairs of the former chief executive of
nuclear group Areva and her husband, judicial sources
said on Wednesday.
Anne Lauvergeon filed a legal complaint after she discovered
a confidential report by private investigators on her husband's
business activities, her lawyer Jean-Pierre Versini-Campinchi
told Reuters.
The alleged spying on Lauvergeon and her husband took place
in 2011, French satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine reported
on Tuesday, adding it was unclear at this stage who had
commissioned or paid for the report.
"Areva has had no knowledge of such a report and has no
further comment to make," a spokeswoman said, without
elaborating.
Le Canard Enchaine said the investigation focused on whether
Lauvergeon's husband Olivier Fric had "illegally benefited" from
Areva's 2007 acquisition of Canadian uranium miner UraMin.
The newspaper said details of trips Fric had made to
Switzerland and a list of telephone numbers he frequently used
were provided in a 43-page document, dated from Sept 26, labeled
"strictly confidential."
The report concluded there was no evidence that Fric, a
business consultant had benefited from the deal, the paper said.
Lauvergeon was replaced at the helm of state-owned Areva in
June after coming under fire for cost overruns at a project in
Finland, the loss of a huge deal in Abu Dhabi, and a public spat
with Henri Proglio, the head of state utility EDF.
Since her replacement after 10 years at the helm of the
nuclear reactor builder, Areva's $2.5 billion acquisition of
UraMin has also come under scrutiny.
Lauvergeon, dubbed "Atomic Anne" or "Madame Mon" by French
media for her feisty personality, was a polarising presence
during her tenure at Areva who drew fierce criticism from some
quarters as well as admiration from others.
Plunging uranium prices and mines in Africa that have so far
failed to meet expectations have slashed the value of UraMin,
leading Areva's new management to announce last week a provision
of 1.5 billion euros.
Areva also said last week that a new committee would present
its findings next year about how the acquisition came about.
(Reporting By Gerard Bon and Marie Maitre; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Elaine Hardcastle)