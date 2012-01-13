PARIS Jan 13 Controversy over Areva's
$2.5 billion purchase of uranium miner UraMin grew on
Friday after a consultant said the French state-owned company
may have been the victim of a fraud.
The nuclear energy group has launched an internal enquiry
into the 2007 deal after a drop in world uranium prices and
disappointing results at UraMin's mines in Africa forced the
group to take $2.4 billion of charges on the unit.
Marc Eichinger, a consultant who said he was commissioned by
Areva to produce a confidential report on the deal, told French
newspaper Le Parisien the takeover was made in "very dubious"
conditions.
"Areva had nothing to do with UraMin, a company that had no
production or proven reserves," said Eichinger, the founder of
Assistance Petroleum International Capital, a consultancy based
in Sciez on the French-Swiss border.
Areva declined to make any comment on the interview, only
saying the supervisory board expected the findings of an
internal investigation by the end of February.
Two sources at Areva, who declined to be identified, said
they knew nothing about Eichinger's report.
Eichinger, who did not return calls by Reuters, said the
fraud could have been facilitated by some executives at Areva,
without citing names.
He said Areva made the acquisition on the basis of
information provided by a company paid by UraMin, instead of
sending its own experts to evaluate the potential of UraMin's
mines.
At the time, Areva said it expected UraMin's deposits in
South Africa, Namibia and the Central African Republic to
produce around 7,000 tonnes annually from 2012.
"I have no doubt that UraMin has been a very bad deal for
Areva, but once this is said, there is nothing more to add to
it. Many people have tried to demonstrate this was a fraud but
so far no one has brought the proof that it was," said a source
who has direct knowledge of the situation.
WRITEDOWNS
Rene Ricol, who was asked by French President Nicolas
Sarkozy to look into Areva's accounts in 2010, told Reuters his
audit led to Areva taking a 400 million euro charge on UraMin
and a mention in the group's accounts that unpromising chemical
tests on the Trekkopje in Namibia could lead to new writedowns.
But Ricol said he did not investigate the deal itself.
"Several people have alerted me on this issue, but I am not
a police officer or a judge. I am an accountant. If one has
elements pointing at a fraud, one has to bring them to the
prosecutor," Ricol said.
The Paris prosecutor's office said there was no
investigation underway on fraud allegations.
"Areva has not filed a suit so there is no investigation
underway," a spokesman said.
NO INVESTIGATION
The new development comes soon after Areva's former boss
Anne Lauvergeon filed a legal suit after discovering a
confidential report by private investigators on whether her
husband, a business consultant, had illegally benefited from the
UraMin acquisition.
It also comes against a background of a highly charged
atmosphere at Areva surrounding the abrupt replacement of
Lauvergeon in June 2011.
Lauvergeon was replaced by her former number two Luc Oursel
after she came under fire for cost overruns at a project in
Finland, the loss of a huge deal in Abu Dhabi and a public spat
with Henri Proglio, the head of state utility EDF.
Dubbed "Atomic Anne" or "Madame Mon" by French media for her
feisty personality, Lauvergeon was a polarising presence during
her 10-year tenure, drawing fierce criticism from some quarters
as well as admiration from others.
Areva has suspended the payment of a 1.5-million-euro
severance payment to Lauvergeon pending the outcome of the
UraMin investigation.
The UraMin deal was made at a time of booming demand for
enriched uranium, and a battle among mining players to secure
access to new reserves, as high oil prices and concern about
global warming was leading to a global nuclear renaissance.
Since then, the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in
Japan, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, has led
several countries to shelve their plans -- pushing uranium
prices sharply lower.
At the time of the deal, some analysts said the price for
UraMIn - a 21 percent premium - was steep but none questioned
that the purchase would bolster Areva's mining portfolio.
Marc Goua, a French socialist parliamentarian appointed to
write a report on the nuclear industry, said plunging uranium
prices alone do not explain the losses linked to UraMin deal.
In a preliminary report, he said the acquisition was rushed
by Areva and the economy ministry on the basis that securing
uranium supplies had become critical for Areva to win
multi-billion dollar nuclear reactor deals in China.
The speed of the deal left little time for fact finding on
the ground, Goua said.
