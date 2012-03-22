* Former Areva CEO set to receive severance pay - sources

* Payment had been suspended pending the UraMin probe (Adds comments from source close to the French finance minister)

PARIS, March 22 Former Areva chief executive Anne Lauvergeon could soon receive her severance pay after months of waiting following authorisation of a 1.5 million euro ($1.98 million) cheque by the French finance minister, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Le Figaro, without citing sources, said on Thursday that Finance Minister Francois Baroin had cleared the payment, withheld when the state-controlled nuclear group sought to investigate a botched takeover of mining company UraMin in 2007, when Lauvergeon headed Areva.

"It's a decision of Areva's board. The minister told the chairman that he would not oppose the board's decision," a person close to Baroin said.

Another person familiar with the situation told Reuters that the minister had given his go-ahead, confirming the report by Le Figaro.

"The minister has given the green light," the person told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Lauvergeon was not immediately available to comment. Areva had no comment.

Last month a court ordered Areva to make the first move to give Lauvergeon, ousted last June after 10 years at the helm, access to her severance pay. Areva wanted Baroin to act first.

The $2.5 billion takeover of UraMin's three southern African mines led to a hefty writedown, sparking tensions between Lauvergeon and Areva, two private investigations into the deal and allegations of spying on her spouse.

An internal enquiry and a parliamentary probe concluded that Areva mismanaged the acquisition but found no proof of a scam.

The UraMin affair led to the resignation of Areva's head of mining Sebastien de Montessus who commissioned at least one of two private investigations into the deal. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet; Additional reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Erica Billingham)