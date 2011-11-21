PARIS Nov 21 French nuclear reactor maker Areva is "not expected" to cut jobs in France, the French industry minister told Reuters, following a report by Agence France-Presse that Areva was planning over 1,000 job cuts in France.

"No job cuts in France are expected at Areva," Eric Besson said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters. (Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Lionel Laurent)