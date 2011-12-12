PARIS Dec 12 Areva plans to
write off 2.36 billion euros ($3.15 billion)from its accounts
this year as part of an effort by new Chief Executive Luc Oursel
to deal with project delays that will push the French nuclear
company into an operating loss in 2011.
Calling 2012 and 2013 transitional years, the state-owned
group forecast underlying revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent in
its nuclear business, and earnings before interest tax
depreciation and amortisation of more than 1.25 billion euros in
2015.
From 2014 onwards, underlying revenue growth would
accelerate to 5-8 percent while revenues from renewable energies
would exceed 1.25 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Marie Maitre)