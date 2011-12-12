PARIS Dec 12 Areva plans to write off 2.36 billion euros ($3.15 billion)from its accounts this year as part of an effort by new Chief Executive Luc Oursel to deal with project delays that will push the French nuclear company into an operating loss in 2011.

Calling 2012 and 2013 transitional years, the state-owned group forecast underlying revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent in its nuclear business, and earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation of more than 1.25 billion euros in 2015.

From 2014 onwards, underlying revenue growth would accelerate to 5-8 percent while revenues from renewable energies would exceed 1.25 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7482 euros)