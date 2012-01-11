PARIS Jan 11 French nuclear group Areva on Wednesday denied having any plans to buy a stake in Urenco for the time being, reacting to media reports flagging its interest in the UK-based uranium enrichment company.

Earlier this month, a newspaper wrote that Areva had asked bank Nomura to look into acquiring a stake. German utilities RWE and E.ON, which together own 33 percent of Urenco, have asked Merrill Lynch to seek a buyer for their stake, the paper also said.

Britain and the Netherlands hold one-third each of Urenco, and the British government has been looking into a sale of its stake since 2009.