PARIS Jan 26 French nuclear group Areva posted a 2.6 percent fall in 2011 sales on Thursday as it restructured its business following the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan and amid the debt crisis.

Revenues at the world's biggest maker of nuclear reactors, which in December disclosed a massive write-down tied to three of its African mines, reached 8.87 billion euros ($11.67 billion), with the reactors and services unit showing a 3.6 percent drop.

Fourth-quarter revenue totalled 2.922 billion euros, down 0.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7601 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)